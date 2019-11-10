Is metropolitan Seattle's population dictating how the state is budgeted?
Seems like that doesn't it? Why is it that the initiative process is enacted into law with only the popular vote? We have a Senate to compensate for the population-driven House of Representatives, so why don't we have 50% of the state's counties also need to pass the initiative as well? It seems more constitutional to me, more fair anyway.
Thanks to this last one, those who can least afford extra expenses pay the same fees car tabs as Joe Spendthrift's showpiece. I agree that $30 tabs are fair for poverty-level workers, but those making five times that, well, no. If they want to blow money that could put somebody through a college education on their Ferrari, pay more for your tabs, thank you very much.
By the way, a lot more things should be based on the poverty level. It would make more people realize how low that is.
Robert Pare
Bow
