Since when are wild claims about presidential elections unusual?
The Skagit Valley Herald’s headline (Trump’s wild claims test limits of Republican loyalty, Nov. 7) is ironic in the extreme. For four years, we’ve been told that the Russians engineered Trump’s victory in 2016.
With little opposition from senior Democrats, the narrative continued despite denials from law enforcement and intelligence agencies, and ultimately, an exhaustive investigation by special prosecutor Robert Mueller that found no evidence.
The previous Republican president experienced “selected, not elected,” following the Supreme Court’s decision in the 2000 Bush/Gore contest. Several post mortems confirmed Bush had indeed won Florida, but the drumbeat continued throughout his presidency.
Given this history, Trump and his supporters may perhaps be forgiven for questioning a process fraught with problems. Biden will almost certainly be president. But just as certainly, a high percentage of the more than 70 million Americans who preferred Trump will believe the election was stolen. There are too many credible allegations, too much smoke, for us to believe there was no fire.
For some years now, there has been an effort to make voting easier. Motor voter, same-day registration, provisional ballots, an end to ID requirements, and similar steps have been taken to maximize access without much concern for the integrity of the process. Some states willy-nilly modified their election systems due to COVID. That made a bad situation worse. Unlike here in Washington, they didn’t have the infrastructure to handle mail-in voting on a massive scale.
Maybe it is time to re-emphasize the safeguards. Rebuilding confidence in our election system requires that we are able to restrict voting to those who are eligible and guarantee in a transparent manner that all votes cast by those voters are counted properly. That shouldn’t be impossible in the land of Microsoft and Apple.
Mark Lijek
Anacortes
