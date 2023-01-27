In January 2022, a record-high king tide, coupled with strong winds and unusually low barometric pressure, pushed the waters of Edison Sough to breach the west-side town dikes, causing substantial damage to some homes and businesses in “downtown” Edison.
At its regular meeting on the fourth Wednesday of January, the Edison Women’s Club, an active community group, formed over 100 years ago to maintain safety and improve life for the citizens of Edison, collectively made a decision to address the dikes.
A subcommittee volunteered, organized meetings, then met with dike commissioners from other districts, our county commissioner, who also serves as drainage commissioner for a neighboring dike district, and the executive director of Skagit County Drainage and Irrigation Districts Consortium.
All proved forthcoming, informative and helpful. But we needed greater community input, so chose to hold an open town meeting.
“In most of New England, town citizens become legislators for one day a year. They get together in school gyms and town halls and vote in person, and in public. This centuries-long practice of towns doing the slow and hard work of disagreeing and arguing and compromising on how to govern themselves — this has a profound impact on a place, and what it means to be from a place.” (Rumble Strip, podcast)
The Edison town meeting followed suit. It drew a large crowd of citizens, county and dike district commissioners, and various Skagit County planners. Hard questions were asked and opinions flew, but the result was the formation of a citizens committee that met with our dike commissioners, once, twice, agreeing the dike must be surveyed then raised.
Funds were forthcoming from dike and county coffers, and this October, the dikes were raised. With January’s king tide, Edison was saved with only inches to spare. Democracy works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.