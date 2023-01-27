In January 2022, a record-high king tide, coupled with strong winds and unusually low barometric pressure, pushed the waters of Edison Sough to breach the west-side town dikes, causing substantial damage to some homes and businesses in “downtown” Edison.

At its regular meeting on the fourth Wednesday of January, the Edison Women’s Club, an active community group, formed over 100 years ago to maintain safety and improve life for the citizens of Edison, collectively made a decision to address the dikes.

