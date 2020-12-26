When I read the article in the Dec. 17 edition of the Skagit Valley Herald about the proposed homeless community, my thought was “at last!”
I am a firm believer in homeless communities focused on individual residences. Many homeless are on the street because they want to maintain their independence and don’t conform well to settings where folks live in one building.
They want to keep their individual pride and freedom, and having their own residence helps keep that intact.
I believe that until a person has adequate shelter and nourishing food, it is difficult to focus on physical and mental health, job skills and ultimately earning an income so they can re-enter society with confidence and capability.
My 83-year-old uncle has been homeless in California for nearly 20 years. He is bipolar, refuses to take medication, has severed all ties with family/friends with the exception of his 88-year-old sister, and is fiercely independent. For the last five years, he has lived in an abandoned car in a field. When that was towed away, he moved out onto the street. His health deteriorated, and the last we heard he was in the hospital with multiple health issues, including COVID-19. If he had found his own place he could have maintained his independence and perhaps accessed medical assistance that he so desperately needed.
As you can probably imagine, the plight of the homeless is one that strikes near to my heart. My opinion is that society has failed those who are now homeless. The proposal to create the permanent tiny-home community is an invaluable step to help those who are homeless in our area.
Sue Russell
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.