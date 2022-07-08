It has been said we never understand people until we consider things from their point of view.
Families living in the central Samish River valley need Skagit County folks to climb into their vehicles, drive Prairie Road and closely notice the intersection with Grip Road.
For six years, volunteers have been in a standoff with a corporation planning to dig an open pit mine 200 feet from the Samish River.
This new mine will be 50 acres and 60 feet deep. For 25 years, an average of 46 tandem trucks per day will come to the Grip/Prairie intersection, with the possibility of 60 trucks per hour.
There are no real limits on hours of operation. No improvements to county roads are proposed other than a blinking yellow warning light at the intersection.
It would be helpful to have others imagine the safety concerns for private vehicles, school buses from two districts, RVs, bicyclists, wildlife and conditions in rainy, dark, foggy Northwest winter mornings and evenings.
Imagine all the additional trucks at Bow Hill Road and Cook Road. Maintaining roads will be the responsibility of the taxpayer.
Over time hundreds of people have moved into proximity to this proposed mine, with that housing approved by local government. This housing helps preserve our valuable Skagit farmland.
Does common sense say this mine will affect Skagit County’s quality of life? Does experience say there will be a decline of property values for people who bought homes in good faith?
The neighborhood folks don’t have money for “expert” witnesses. Their trust is shaky right now. It goes about as far as someone can throw a gravel truck across a crowded intersection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.