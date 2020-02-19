Well, well, just a week following Trump’s acquittal from impeachment by the complacent Republicans, and he has begun taking revenge on all of his perceived enemies. It now appears that Trump believes he can act with impunity to also reward everyone who he believes has remained loyal to him. And he has just the person to aid him, Attorney General William Barr, the head of the Department of Justice.
Barr has begun steps to unravel the sentences of those prosecuted under the Mueller investigation pursuant to not so subtle guidance from Trump. One example is the proposed reduction of the recommended sentence of Trump pal Roger Stone, with a Justice Department-recommended sentence of seven to nine years for jury tampering, obstruction of justice, etc., to something far less than recommended.
This interference in the sentencing process is not what Barr’s role as AG to defend fair, impartial and equal justice for all Americans is all about. It would appear that after Barr’s intervention in the Stone case that it is likely that Barr will be used to assist in Trump’s corruption. Four Justice Department lawyers have withdrawn from the case in protest.
There are also over 2,000 former Justice Department lawyers calling for Barr’s resignation and nine senators also calling for Barr’s resignation. We also need to take measures to insure that the Department of Justice regains its status for impartiality and fairness so that we can all live in the democracy we all enjoy. Without having to kiss the ring of Donald Trump.
I urge all of you to vote for Bernie Sanders for president in November. Return integrity to our highest office.
Howard Pellett
Anacortes
