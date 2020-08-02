It is far past time for Washington, D.C., to pass a law on behalf of Dreamers.
So many DACA beneficiaries are now essential workers during this COVID-19 crisis, working in our hospitals, school districts, retail, manufacturing and other vital sectors.
I, therefore, write in agreement with the recent article published on these pages, which calls on Congress to immediately present a bill to the White House. I personally have advocated for immigration relief for this group for nearly two decades in my law practice, and so I find it extremely frustrating to see perpetual inaction in D.C.
As the article notes, literally a generation has passed since the first bills on behalf of Dreamers were introduced. There are reasons, always reasons, but year after year, nothing gets done for this group, which numbers over 600,000.
For many years now, polls have shown national support for some form of relief for this group. In recent years, the stop-gap measure of DACA, which I applaud, has been kicked around by the administration and in the courts, while Homeland Security issues memos and revises temporary rules. DACA is now in peril, based on the latest Supreme Court decision and Homeland Security memos.
Meanwhile, Dreamers continue to be the most incredible advocates for their cause.
If there is one thing Washington, D.C., should be able to get done on immigration, it is the passage of a law that protects Dreamers.
Scott Railton
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.