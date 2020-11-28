I hear the term “American values” used by the liberals.
Let's think about the things that Americans have valued for nearly 250 years: the importance of families consisting of dad, mom and kids; the privilege of pursuing our own interests, the effort of hard work to pay our own way; protected honest speech and media; the freedom to worship as we please; mostly peaceful years; the courage to overcome hard times; babies respected whether preborn or birthed.
Let's stick to our wonderful U.S. Constitution that brought about the most glorious young nation on the face of the Earth. Many people from around the world are still wanting to come to the United States of America. Hopefully, it will remain the land of the free and the home of the brave.
Decisions made must follow the principles of that Constitution, not people's emotions and whims.
Shirley Tollefson
Mount Vernon
