The present administration in D.C. is talking about closing the U.S. Postal Service. That would be a huge mistake. A whole lot of people depend on the post office every day:
— Rural folks rely on it because often they do not have access to computers or are in areas served poorly by cable service.
— Many businesses, such as Amazon, depend heavily on the postal service.
— Seniors and others who rely on the USPS to deliver Social Security checks. They may prefer not to have direct deposit.
— People who rely on the USPS to receive medications.
— Many of us with physical or mental challenges who rely on the USPS for any number of reasons.
— The loss of jobs to these essential workers of the USPS is bad business for everyone.
Please write your representatives and senators and tell them to to say no to any amendment or law that would deny financial support for our postal service. Life is tough enough already. Don't make it worse by allowing the USPS to be scrapped.
Gene Derig
Anacortes
