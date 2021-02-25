My dad was born in 1934 in Venice Beach, California, into a family of six. As a kid, he loved to fish, but he also grew up dirt poor, and fishing off the piers and jetties was a way to help his mom put dinner on the table. Thanks to my dad, and God's grace, I never had to fish to help feed our family, but I was born with the fishing gene, and my dad spent hours upon hours with me on the ocean, lakes and streams of California fishing for anything that swam.
Over the past nine months, I've had more than a few older gentlemen plead with me to stay in the fight to help restore our recreational salmon fishing seasons. Some expressed the fact that they only have a few winters left, and what they really enjoyed was blackmouth fishing with their sons and grandsons and granddaughters.
What's happening down in Olympia every year at the North of Falcon season setting meetings is robbing families of something that can't ever be retrieved — time together on the water. Ask any true fisherman, and he or she will tell you, it's not about the harvest. It's about spending time doing what you love, with those you care about.
Brett Rosson
Anacortes
