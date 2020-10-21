I am so inspired by Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski.
Her candidacy fills me with tremendous hope for our future. I’m reminded of my own abilities as I watch her balance a beautiful family while shattering that glass ceiling, and I’m vitalized by her vision of humanity in the face of relentless work that she does for the countless people that are being held down by oppressive systems.
I am endlessly proud of the work she has done so far in her career. Please join me in supporting Elizabeth for judge of the Skagit County Superior Court.
Katie Kiser
Anacortes
