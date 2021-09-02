Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
I am perplexed by some of the articles I have read in the Skagit Valley Herald regarding Governor Inslee’s mandate for vaccination for those who interact with the ill and vulnerable among us.
I read one from a representative of the firefighters union in Pierce County and then on Aug. 27 from our local union vice president for firefighters.
The argument from both groups had to do with the fear of losing first responders who are not willing to be vaccinated. I am curious why they are not equally as concerned that their first responders might contract the delta variant of COVID-19 and become very ill or die.
I think the newspaper should give equal space to those health-care providers who are caring for those already ill, day in and day out. When the unvaccinated become ill, they turn to our hospital staff to save them, and the unvaccinated make up the lion share of those who are ill with this delta variant.
The numbers across the country have pushed hospitals to capacity or beyond. Those who survive the virus don’t always walk away unscathed either, but many have long-term effects of the disease.
There has been more than sufficient time and opportunity for people to already be vaccinated, and public health must be the primary concern for those serving that public.
