...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 35 to 45 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 AM PST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Western Whatcom County, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca
and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 8 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Letter: Public should learn about needs of Skagit County 911
Skagit 911 is the first number you call in an emergency. The agency dispatches all calls for fire, emergency medical service, law enforcement, and disaster agencies in Skagit County. The agency provides family-wage jobs to 45 people covering 1,731 miles and 132,000 residents, a 13% population increase compared to 2010.
Skagit County is the ninth-busiest in the state for 911 calls, responding to 230,000 calls annually on average.
We recently completed a critical assessment and capital improvement plan that identifies public safety improvement our system requires. Some of the technology and equipment is outdated. There is no radio coverage in some parts of the county, and 911 needs added capacity to serve first responders. All critical systems require upgrades to protect against cybersecurity attacks.
The Board of Directors is considering a one-tenth of 1 percent sales tax increase to fund these public safety improvements. Several counties have passed the same measure to fund critical infrastructure needs, including Snohomish, Cowlitz, Kitsap, Thurston and Whitman.
This will be a public process, and the public will be invited to take part and ask questions.
