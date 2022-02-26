Skagit 911 is the first number you call in an emergency. The agency dispatches all calls for fire, emergency medical service, law enforcement, and disaster agencies in Skagit County. The agency provides family-wage jobs to 45 people covering 1,731 miles and 132,000 residents, a 13% population increase compared to 2010.

Skagit County is the ninth-busiest in the state for 911 calls, responding to 230,000 calls annually on average.

We recently completed a critical assessment and capital improvement plan that identifies public safety improvement our system requires. Some of the technology and equipment is outdated. There is no radio coverage in some parts of the county, and 911 needs added capacity to serve first responders. All critical systems require upgrades to protect against cybersecurity attacks.

The Board of Directors is considering a one-tenth of 1 percent sales tax increase to fund these public safety improvements. Several counties have passed the same measure to fund critical infrastructure needs, including Snohomish, Cowlitz, Kitsap, Thurston and Whitman.

This will be a public process, and the public will be invited to take part and ask questions. 

Helen Rasmussen

Burlington

