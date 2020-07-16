The election of two new PUD commissioners has more importance than most of the elections on the ballot this season. Therefore, we need to identify the priorities of the PUD in order to determine which qualities of a commissioner that we need to focus upon in selecting who should hold the job.
Skagit Valley cropland will become some of the most vital cropland in the nation. Skagit Valley experiences some of the most benign weather in the nation; here, we do not suffer tornadoes, hurricanes, extremes of drought or frost. As a consequence, Skagit Valley rarely suffers crop failure and none within living memory. Therefore, we must protect our cropland as priority for the supply of the nation’s food supply.
First priority: Skagit County must conserve the water of the Skagit River before all other priorities. As the mountain snowpack disappears during the summer, Skagit Valley will suffer from low water flow in the Skagit River and its tributaries this summer and worse to come in future summers. Consequently, this community must construct water retention ponds or lakes to store as much of the spring runoff for summer irrigation.
Second priority: Skagit County must preserve the farm land from sea water intrusion and flooding. Skagit County has at least 11 dike districts to protect crop land from sea water. The commissioners that we choose must work in close cooperation with county commissioners, irrigation district commissioners, dike district commissioners and the Army Corps of Engineers to both preserve water and cropland as a resource. Then, because any infrastructure that the PUD helps build requires money, the PUD commissioners must raise a lot of money.
Therefore, the primary characteristics of a PUD commissioner must be an A) an effective communicator and B) have a healthy appreciation of the mechanics of finance.
Choose wisely.
Tracy Kane
Mount Vernon
