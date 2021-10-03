Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
Once again America faced a budget crisis over raising the debt ceiling, and once again the options put forward were no Social Security checks, no military pay. It’s the same old threat from Congress and the White House: If we can’t have our way, we will punish the most vulnerable among you.
However, it is we, the general citizenry, who have allowed this monster into the halls of power. We have allowed it with our idolization of, our groveling before wealth. Our tolerance of predatory financial practices: such as price gouging, inflated interest rates, and the “casino economy” (the stock market and speculative schemes). We have allowed corporations, and individuals, to use such methods to capture such an inordinate amount of our collectively produced wealth, that as a group, and sometimes individually, they can easily afford to use millions upon millions of dollars to influence the government.
They can ensure legislators will not be successful with any proposals of reductions, cuts and/or tax raises that would affect them. They seem to be able to even prevent the idea of such a thing from entering the narrative.
So, we don’t hear about reductions in exorbitant government contracts, suspensions of tax breaks or other actions that would affect the increase of, and/or their retention of, the wealth of the billionaires. We just are told the government is going to have to cut earned and due monies to the most vulnerable among us, again and again and again. It is manipulation, pure and simple, of the most extortionate and brutish nature.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.