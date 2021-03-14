Put priority on addressing homelessness
Vaccines are the long-term fix for the coronavirus; that’s what the bulk of the population believes in and is waiting for. Masks do not fix the issue; they address symptoms. We have an end game to eradicate the coronavirus threat and have marshaled resources at the county/city, state and federal levels to save lives.
There are unfortunate parallels and even more disturbing differences when we compare our response to homelessness with our virus response. Looking in my city, we have seen our city “approve” the use of some parking lots for car camping. We see our funding being pooled to support the Burlington Homeless Shelter program and have added to faith-based organizations funding to support permanent supportive housing.
These are all great helps, but merely place more bandages on the wounds. The symptom, not the cause(s) are the focus of our efforts here.
Homelessness will not be fixed with low-cost housing alone. We can provide tiny homes and warehouse everybody, that after all is our usual knee-jerk reaction to a problem. Too many criminals — warehouse them away from us. Too many homeless people — warehouse them away from us. It’s the same thing.
We as a people don’t care about those things that we don’t look at every day, and I fear that warehousing homeless people in these places will let us feel good enough about addressing symptoms of homelessness that we never actually finish the job.
Why not do a pivot? We see how well the Defense Production Act is dealing with the coronavirus. Perhaps it’s time to use the already mobilized assets battling the coronavirus to work the issues of unsheltered living. We can attack it and make our next No. 1 national priority. This is a centuries-old problem, and if we are still the leaders of the free world, it’s our job to lead.
Scott Correa
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.