It has been in the news several times, the practice of adult sexual predators posing online as children or teenagers in multiplayer video games and chat apps to gain the trust of children they intend to harm.
Adults are wise enough to understand that people can pose as anyone on the internet. Why is it, then, that adults themselves can be so willing to believe in the identity of someone who posts on the internet? I am referring to the posts by the mysterious “Q”, upon whose rambling false information has sparked the movement QAnon.
As conspiracy theories go, Q’s are out of the realm of reality. It is Q’s postings that allege there is a secret Democrat cabal controlling our government and torturing our kids, with Donald Trump fighting a top-secret war against them.
No one knows the identity of Q, who claims to be a top government insider whose purpose is to leak intelligence about this top-secret war. As an adult, I understand that people can pose as anyone on the internet. With all the proven inaccuracies about Q’s intelligence, I imagine a tech-adept college student being the real identity of Q, pushing the boundaries to see the gullibility in our nation.
Barbara Symonds
Sedro-Woolley
