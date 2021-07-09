My family has enjoyed the Sedro-Woolley Fourth of July parade for many years.
In years past, we have enjoyed the colorful representation of our community — farmers on tractors, high school bands, Mexican dance groups, horses, logging trucks, S-WHS alumni, sports teams, political activists on all sides, etc.
The parade was understandably shorter and of less variety this year due to the pandemic.
What we did not expect was to need a brochure on nontraditional flags to understand the messaging and groups that proudly flew their flags in the Independence Day Sedro-Woolley parade — at least one of which was a hate group. Many of the flags were of questionable nature, but one, in particular, was the flag of a para-military hate group. I would not be surprised if there were other hate groups there as well — I do not know all their flags and symbols.
Hate groups, flags and messaging have no place at a publicly sponsored, community, family-friendly event. It should not be allowed or tolerated. Families and persons watching should not need a brochure on flags to know what these people are selling and saying to our community.
Sedro-Woolley is better than this. Skagit County is better than this. Our community needs to take a stand.
Michelle Antonich Cowan
Mount Vernon
