I find the new tax our county commissioners placed on each parcel in Skagit County for forestry and agriculture research interesting.

Those who believe in self-reliance and small government might question why we need this new assessment. I have no problem with this fee as we all pay a little to benefit many over a period of time.

Some might call this progressive; others might call it socialistic, but I doubt there will be many who proclaim our county commissioners to be socialists, although you have to admit there is a little bit of irony with this new fee.

Ken Axelson

Burlington

