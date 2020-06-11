How is it that COVID-19 spread out to the Earth's four corners simultaneously and communist China claims innocence? National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien observed that the outbreak in Wuhan was a cover-up. Chinese doctors were imprisoned or silenced by Beijing.
Washington state is shut down in the name of safety. How safe will the state be with the release of over 1,000 prisoners? (Associated Press)
In the middle of a forced shutdown, where is the human compassion for the small-business owner and the people who derive their livelihood from work and financial risk?
How is it that the school districts have eagerly raised their levies without knowledge of a recession as real estate taxes continue to climb?
The thriving of the homeless crisis and opioid crisis preceded the low-income housing drive. Was the intent for allowing these developments to accommodate the lawless and the out-of-town invaders?
How is it that we have a Legislature that approves the desecration of 5-year-old children in spite of the opposition from their parents? (ESSB 5305, Comprehensive Sexual Education)
How is it that legislatures legalize self-inflicted destruction when scientific studies established that the use of cannabis can damage the brain?
How is it that public officials pledging allegiance to the constitution of the U.S. attempt to undermine the established rule of law through more than 200 sanctuary cities harboring human traffic and open borders?
It is possible that we may find some answers in Obama's executive order of Nov. 3, 2016, "Advancing the Global Health Security Agenda."
Art Fournier
Anacortes
(0) comments
