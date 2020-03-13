If the spread of the new coronavirus isn’t enough to rattle our nation, we’re also having to deal with the menagerie of Washington elite who are constantly blaming the president, or anyone who disagrees with them.
Along with disparaging content from their media puppets, we’ve got the Senate Minority leader threatening Supreme Court justices. Even the Speaker of the House stood defiant and tore up the president’s State of the Union speech on network television. It sends the wrong message and was infantile and disgraceful.
We live in a free nation, and yet the rights and freedoms of some are being subjected to ridicule.
A famous quote by German theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer stated: “Silence in the face of evil is itself evil. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.” When our nation is being attacked from within, patriots have a right and are duty bound to speak out to defend and protect our freedoms.
We all have a voice, and no one has the right to threaten or demand censure of anyone. Allowing emotion to override self-control to spread hate, encourage division or achieve a selfish end will never achieve peace and harmony in our land.
We have a presidential election in November. What might be beneficial to all citizens is to stop this incessant bickering, go vote your choice and at least make some attempt at being civil with one another.
Linda Wales
Mount Vernon
