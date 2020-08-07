In the country of division, in the state of confusion, there were two small towns. Bidenburg had a population of 100 people while Trumpville had but 10.
On Jan. 1, both towns were hit with a deadly virus. Twelve days later, Trumpsville had two deaths and Bidenberg had four. Twelve days later, again Trumpville had two deaths and Bidenburg four. The mayor of Trumpville claimed he was doing a great job fighting this virus and pointed out how he had only four deaths while Bidenburg had twice as many at eight.
A reporter asked him why he thought he was doing such a great job when his death rate was higher than Bidenburgs? He replied I have only half as many deaths as them. The reporter said yes but you have fewer people and by per capita you have more deaths. The mayor said “you can’t figure it that way you have to just count the number of deaths.”
Twelve days later, Trumpville again had two deaths and Bidenburg four, and again the mayor bragged how well he was doing. Another 12 days went by with the same two deaths for Trumpville and four more for Bidenburg and the mayor proclaimed he had the virus under control and still only had half as many deaths as Bidenburg.
Twelve days later, they found the mayor and the other remaining survivor dead in their beds with a note next to the mayor that simply said “I won.” But the town of Bidenburg still had 80 people alive.
That is why you look at deaths by per capita and not just the number by itself. If Trump was indeed the genius he claims to be, he would have been able to figure this out himself.
John Kuntz
La Conner
