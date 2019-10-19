I have worked with Mayor Jill Boudreau on matters related to the existing library and the efforts to build a new Library Commons for the past five years.
As a member of the Library Board of Trustees and more recently, president of the Library Foundation, I have been in involved in numerous meetings and casual discussions about how we can bring this vital new resource to our city. The Mayor has shown perseverance and creativity in identifying the proposed location on Kincaid Street and finding funding by combining a parking structure, library and community center in one facility. The Library Commons will serve as a gateway project for Mount Vernon and besides the benefit it brings to residents as an educational and gathering space, I believe it will also spur other development in the downtown core-retail, restaurants and affordable housing.
We are so close to seeing this project get off the ground. If you believe in the power of learning and supporting our children and community, give Jill Boudreau another four years to make this happen.
Hal Verrell
Mount Vernon
