As a Mount Vernon councilwoman, I am supporting Mayor Jill Boudreau for re-election.
Jill has an open-door policy and is one of the hardest-working, most intelligent people I have ever known. Her knowledge of what it takes to manage our city is unequaled. She chooses to make decisions that benefit the residents of our city, rather than her own interests — a refreshing contrast to today’s politics.
Jill carried the flood wall vision of the past administration forward by securing the last $7 million of funding as she built partnerships with all levels of government. We now have a beautiful Riverwalk that will protect historic downtown Mount Vernon, lowering flood insurance rates for hundreds of businesses and bringing much desired economic growth to Mount Vernon.
She is a tireless advocate for the citizens of Mount Vernon. She reaches out many times a month with an open offer to listen to you about your concerns and ideas for improvement. Jill welcomes open and civil discussion, leads with dignity and doesn’t lower herself to personal attacks. I am proud to work beside her in making vital decisions about the future of this city. Please join me in re-electing a true leader.
Mary Hudson
Mount Vernon
