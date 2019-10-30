Mount Vernon needs a mayor thoroughly versed in the intricacies of city government in order to finish many ongoing projects.

The role of the mayor is that of a city manager in our mayor-council system, and Mayor Boudreau has developed a good working relationship with the City Council to bring these projects to fruition. Some of them are:

— Bringing the library/parking structure to fruition.

— Continuing to develop homelessness solutions with the county and other cities.

— Managing development in the works in south Mount Vernon.

— Working on the new density codes recently agreed upon by the council.

She is adept at keeping staff, departments and the council on task and moving forward on a well-defined schedule.

Mayor Boudreau thoroughly understands and respects the rule of law that ensures good governance for our city. The job is complex. This is not a good time for Mount Vernon to change mayors. Let’s keep this upward momentum.

Suzanne Butler

Mount Vernon

