Mount Vernon needs a mayor thoroughly versed in the intricacies of city government in order to finish many ongoing projects.
The role of the mayor is that of a city manager in our mayor-council system, and Mayor Boudreau has developed a good working relationship with the City Council to bring these projects to fruition. Some of them are:
— Bringing the library/parking structure to fruition.
— Continuing to develop homelessness solutions with the county and other cities.
— Managing development in the works in south Mount Vernon.
— Working on the new density codes recently agreed upon by the council.
She is adept at keeping staff, departments and the council on task and moving forward on a well-defined schedule.
Mayor Boudreau thoroughly understands and respects the rule of law that ensures good governance for our city. The job is complex. This is not a good time for Mount Vernon to change mayors. Let’s keep this upward momentum.
Suzanne Butler
Mount Vernon
