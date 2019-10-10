One thing I have always appreciated about Jill Boudreau as Mayor of Mount Vernon is her resistance to being labeled with a party affiliation.
She has been very careful about maintaining the non-partisan status of the mayor’s office. We need a leader who will make a point of working for all of us and not be beholden to a political party, particularly in this time of extreme divisiveness at the higher levels of government. Don’t bring partisan politics to our City Council.
Re-elect Jill Boudreau.
Brenda Cunningham
Mount Vernon
