I am honored to endorse Iris Carias for a second term as a Mount Vernon City Council member. I met Iris in 1994 at Skagit Valley College where I taught English as a Second Language.
As a tireless social and community advocate, Iris knows personally how a city benefits from a more inclusive set of policies. Since immigrating from Honduras in 1994, she has been involved with the Mount Vernon Police Department’s domestic violence unit, Sea Mar Community Health, DSHS, Skagit Valley Hospital and the Friendship House to help foster a more inclusive community for all.
Iris possesses a unique understanding of the issues that exist for Latinos and the homeless in our community. She continues to support the development of affordable housing to help the marginalized people in our community. She believes this will reduce the incidences of homelessness, bridge the economic and societal gap between the Anglo and Latino communities, and help revitalize downtown businesses while maintaining the historic character of Mount Vernon.
Iris’ dream is to give all community members the same opportunities that have benefited her.
Please vote for Iris Carias for a second term. We need her voice and her vision.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.