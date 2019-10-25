The Sedro-Woolley School District will face many challenges in the near future with a rising student population and budget uncertainties because of the changes in funding sources. Christina Jepperson is the type of person the School Board needs to face these challenges. She has been involved in the district for many years in a multitude of volunteer capacities, including her present position as a board member.
During my tenure on the board, I worked with her. Christina is extremely dedicated, hard working and open-minded. Her goal is to provide the opportunity for every child in the district to receive the education they deserve. She has the knowledge to understand the complex funding issues of school budgets. Being retired with grandchildren in the district, my concerns are their education and the wise use of my tax dollars. I have complete faith in Christina's leadership qualities to achieve both. I strongly urge you to vote to re-elect Christina Jepperson to the Sedro-Woolley School Board.
Jim Kallio
Sedro-Woolley
