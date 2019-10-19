I am writing to you to make known my support for the re-election of Julia Johnson for mayor of the great town of Sedro-Woolley.
As a graduate of Sedro-Woolley High School and a long-time resident of the area, I have seen the town go through many ups and downs. Without a doubt, the last few years with Johnson at the helm have been some of the most prosperous years in decades. Her honest and practical approach to leading has helped guide this town during this time of revitalization. After decades of dormancy new businesses are moving into and building in Sedro-Woolley because they trust that the town will continue to grow and prosper under Johnson’s leadership.
Julia Johnson was born and raised in Sedro-Woolley and after a short time away she came back home to raise her family. She loves this town, and it shows in the way that she leads. She is doing a masterful job of balancing the need for growth while also preserving our small town charm. Her caring and compassion for the residents of the community and her willingness to listen to people is commendable. She has done a wonderful job leading our town and has earned the vote to continue to do so.
Sheri Paulsen
Clearlake
