On Dec. 27, 2018, Dave Paul drove to La Conner to learn about the region’s need for a new library, even though it was the holidays, and he was not yet sworn in. He listened, asked questions, concluded it was a good use of taxpayer money, then led the effort in the Legislature to obtain funds to help with the project. As a result of his ability to listen and to work effectively with legislators of both parties, the La Conner and Swinomish communities are today building a vital new public resource.
That was my introduction to Dave Paul.
If you want an experienced, effective and respected representative who is honest and informed, believes in facts and science, listens to his constituents and prioritizes health care, economic opportunity and education, vote to re-elect Rep. Dave Paul.
Jim Airy
La Conner
