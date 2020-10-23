I got to know Dave Paul a few years ago while I was campaigning for the state House. He reminds me in many ways of my father, the late state Sen. Pat McMullen.
Dave is extremely intelligent, however, he never talks down to anyone and communicates issues in a very meaningful way. He is also like my father in the fact that he is truly genuine and cares about people. Another way he reminds me of my father is the way he is able to reach across the aisle to come to a consensus on legislation that is best for our district and state. Dave has the utmost honesty and integrity.
His accomplishments in his first term have greatly advanced education, veterans issues, health care, and protecting our way of life in our district. Please join me in re-electing Dave Paul for state representative.
Scott McMullen
Mount Vernon
