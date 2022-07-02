...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25
kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south and west winds
15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands
and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM PDT early this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this
afternoon to 5 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
State Rep. Alex Ramel has served admirably during the past three legislative sessions in Olympia. Alex was a leader in developing our state energy strategy, which will lower pollution and lower costs for working families and lead the way to energy independence, local resilience and good jobs.
Alex knows that high housing prices are driving too many working families and seniors out of our region. He helped the Legislature invest $439 million for building affordable homes and eliminated excise taxes for construction of affordable housing.
Alex has the support of prominent environmental organizations, such as the Washington Conservation Voters, Sierra Club and a range of labor unions including health care workers, teachers, state employees and the Washington State Labor Council.
In his short time in the Legislature, Alex already holds a leadership position as deputy whip of the House Democrats. In this role, he helps bring a range of voices to the decision-making table and is a strong advocate for the most important issues facing our community. Alex knows how to listen and excels at collaborating with others and finding common ground.
Please join me in supporting Alex Ramel for re-election.
