Working as a local attorney here in Sedro-Woolley, I have had the pleasure of getting to know personally and working with Mayor Julia Johnson. Under her leadership, Sedro-Woolley has made great strides in providing the infrastructure necessary to allow the city to function and thrive.
For me, what stands out most is her genuine and caring personality and her courage to make a stand for what she feels is right for the community. She was the first mayor in recent history to issue a veto. She knew that an 80% pay raise for the council was not in the best interest of the public and would have unjustifiably raised taxes to pay for it.
Over the past two years, I have witnessed her work tirelessly as mayor to set this city on a path to prosperity. Though in a “part-time mayor” position, I have seen Mayor Johnson commit herself to serving a full-time mayor role and obligate herself to the service of her citizens.
She is active in the community and is tremendously accessible and approachable. I can think of no better candidate to lead the city of Sedro-Woolley.
Timothy Lehr
Sedro-Woolley
