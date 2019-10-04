I highly recommend Bill Wallace in his run for re-election to the Burlington-Edison School Board. I have worked closely with Bill for the past 17 years in my capacity as an employee of B-ESD.

Bill is a dedicated professional who truly has the best interest of B-ESD students at heart. He is thoughtful and diligent in his approach to decision-making.

Bill is not afraid to take on critical issues and push the status quo. As a former employee, I always appreciated Bill’s questioning of topics that were presented to the school board. He is well versed in both state and local polices that effect B-ESD. As the district’s state legislative representative, Bill was instrumental in attaining a state rule change that resulted in additional funding for the district.

Please support Bill Wallace for the school board.

Jeff Drayer

Burlington

