Are you tired? I am. I’m tired of the drama. I’m tired of the chaos. I’m tired of waking up each morning and wondering what new disastrous challenge to our democracy or our world or our planet will I have to face today.
I’m tired of the division. And the hate. I’m tired of having to parse my words when simply conversing with my friends. I’m tired of the hopelessness for our country, on so many levels, that each new day puts before me. I’m tired of living in fear.
If Donald Trump is re-elected, we can expect more of all of this. Because this is what he has brought us every day for four years. And each day it only gets worse.
I want tomorrow to be better. I want my friends “on the other side” to be in the middle with me. I want my president to be on my side. I want my president to be the president for all Americans, some of whom will disagree with him, but will simply be the loyal opposition instead of the enemy. We used to have that.
I want America to be great again. For it surely is not now.
Dana Heald
La Conner
