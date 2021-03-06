“It’s time to treat in-person learning like the essential service that it is.” (March 2, 2021, The White House).
Educators are now being prioritized to be vaccinated, just 14 days before making it one year (March 16, 2020) since our school and district said goodbye to in-person learning and a year of dramatic shifts in education as well as in homes, work and society both nationally and globally. I cannot help but feel a great deal of emotion. What a year.
I am honored and privileged to be a teacher. I feel honored again to have taught my classes since Aug. 31, 2020, this past year, and in-person starting in November 2021. This has been such a life-changing, challenging and awakening year for everybody. This announcement for me was pivotal, especially reflecting back professionally and how challenging it was to present with engagement and attendance online.
Concerns for me as a teacher have not been so much personally but more importantly a longing and hope to get education and a safe school back for all children to continue their learning, socializing and activity, as well as boost overall morale. Furthermore, having a safer place for employees in school whatever age or health status to be working together, protected and proud to be continuing a strong future of productivity and movement for the young and this crucial profession.
There are new shifts and transitions ahead. Currently, just making it through to the typical school year’s end with new configurations and slow movement back to what we were all so used to as administrators, teachers, staff, students and parents will take time. That said, with time and space (literally), and so much patience and perseverance, we will, I believe, prevail.
I cannot wait for fall 2021.
Patricia Hayes
Mount Vernon
