I doubt Donald Trump wakes up every morning thinking “What hallowed American institution or tradition can I tarnish, debase or destroy today?” Evidence suggests it’s not reason that drives his decisions. They seem instead to be born in the depths of his resentful, corrupt and narcissistic self.
Why else lie to the public more than 20,000 times? Trump certainly can’t believe his serial lying makes him seem trustworthy.
Why use the presidential power to pardon or commute the sentences of more than thirty men fairly convicted of defrauding the IRS and Medicare, manufacturing and distributing illegal drugs, obstructing justice, burning federal buildings, and committing murder (wikipedia.com), most recently commuting the sentence pronounced on his buddy Roger Stone, who told a reporter he perjured himself in the Mueller investigation to protect the president (washingtonpost.com)?
Why cheapen the Presidential Medal of Freedom that President Obama awarded to the recently deceased civil rights stalwart John Lewis, by awarding it to Rush Limbaugh, who spews lies and hate as often as Trump himself? Or to Art Laffer, whose economic natterings, beloved by Republicans who like to cut taxes (especially on the rich), make no sense at all (qz.com)?
Why sully the public office of the presidency by using it to pursue his private gain? In this election season alone, Trump’s re-election committee and associated Republican groups have spent nearly $4 million in donor dollars at Trump properties (washingtonpost.com).
Why in the midst of a raging pandemic that is rocking the nation to its core is Trump ignoring it, instead sidelining the Centers for Disease Control (npr.com) and demeaning the expertise of those charged with meeting COVID 19’s deadly challenges (newsday.com)?
When Ronald Reagan said government was the problem, he was mostly wrong. Were he alive today, though, he could thank Trump for making him right.
Ken Winkes
Conway
