Imagine that a “new” organization is formed. Its members call it ELF, or Every Liberal’s Fault.
Without referencing facts to prove its assertions, ELF demonizes liberals and refers to them as “tax and spend bleeding hearts.” But wait! Liberals were not in the White House when tariffs, excises taxes and income taxes first became law. But not to be undone, ELF ignores that evidence because it is contrary to their rhetoric. How convenient.
ELFs also demonize “big government” programs. Social Security and Medicare are government programs. Without Social Security tens of millions of seniors would languish in poverty. Medicare insures health care for 45 million seniors and disabled beneficiaries who would otherwise be unable to afford medical care.
Government builds and maintains roads, freeways, bridges, schools, parks, public transportation, provides emergency services and regulates the nation’s electrical grid. Many of the conveniences we enjoy today are products of those examples of “liberal” legislation.
Years ago, while speaking to a crowd in Georgia, President Reagan asked, “Do you think the millionaire ought to pay more in taxes than the bus driver, or less?” The throng roared back: “More!”
Today’s Republican Party may revere Reagan as a patron saint. But the party of Reagan, which understood that higher taxes on the rich are required to cure ruinous deficits, is dead and gone. Instead, the modern GOP has undergone a radical transformation, reorganizing itself around a grotesque proposition: that the wealthy should grow wealthier still, whatever the consequences for the rest of us. Modern-day Republicans have become, quite simply, the Party of the One Percent – the Party of the Rich.
When listening to Republican office holders, my advice to ELF is the same advice that Edgar Allen Poe offered in 1845, “Believe nothing you hear, and only half of what you see.”
Richard Austin
Mount Vernon
