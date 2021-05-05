The fact that Skagit County is revisiting the idea of fully contained communities (FCCs) is alarming. The county seems to be relying on developers as a source of information and solutions for solving our affordable housing crisis. Developers are not disinterested parties; their objective is financial.
The first step toward fully contained communities requires the amendment of the Countywide Planning Policies, agreed to by the county and local towns to protect farmland and control urban sprawl. For the county to unilaterally change these policies at the behest of a developer is not good public policy — it is a shortcut to thoughtful planning. If these policies are amended, the door is opened to multiple additional FCC developments.
These would irretrievably and deeply change the character of our valley. Despite the name, they are not fully contained. The proposed Avalon site could easily have a population roughly the size of Burlington, but without city government, medical services, law enforcement or firefighting capabilities. At an estimate (say half the 3,500 households had one school-age child), it would require the equivalent of Burlington-Edison High School and two Burlington elementary schools for education. Where will these resources come from?
Finally, it is doubtful these new homes would come close to being affordable by those on a median Skagit income. They would more likely become bedroom communities for other areas on the I-5 corridor.
Skagit County desperately needs affordable housing. Yet too often, real public needs (like affordable housing) are used as an excuse to further private interest. We need a considered approach to this issue that involves both county and city governments. We should not turn to developers to supply a dubious solution, especially a solution that comes at the expense of existing growth management policy.
Beverly Faxon
Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.