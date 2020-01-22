We begin the trial this week.
Do you know the names of your senators attending that trial? You probably know more about the players going to the Super Bowl than you do about the men and women who will decide about the removal of the impeached president.
Although he is already impeached (most people have no idea what that means either), the trial determines whether President Trump will be removed from office. If he is removed, Vice President Pence steps in to fill the vacancy. But that’s not likely. The Senate is Republican held, and though a couple of them talk the talk, it’s doubtful any of them will walk the walk.
Trump will be acquitted, probably along partisan lines. That’s how it went for Clinton, too, though he wasn’t accused of violating constitutional law and obstructing Congress.
Trump, like Clinton, will still have been impeached. It may even cost him the election this year. It might cost the Republicans their seats in the Senate. It should certainly end the careers of people like Sens. Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham. And it should rid us of other annoying people like Rand Paul and Louis Gohmert, but there is a certain constituency that these men represent quite well.
I’ll let you decide what to call it.
Good luck, Justice Roberts. You’re going to need it.
Kenneth Field
Burlington
