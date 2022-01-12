...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST
THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For
the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 4 PM
PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM
PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
.Heavy rain in the mountains the next couple of days with snow
levels rising to 7000 to 8000 feet. Rainfall totals by the end of
Wednesday forecasted to be 5 to 10 inches in the Olympics, 3 to 5
inches in the North Cascades and 2 to 4 inches in the Central and
Southern Cascades.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central
Washington, including the following counties, in northwest
Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and
Whatcom. In west central Washington, King and Snohomish.
* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain in the mountains through Wednesday. Rivers flowing
off the Olympics and Northern and Central Cascades could
begin tonight and Wednesday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAVY RAINFALL THROUGH WEDNESDAY WILL LEAD TO AN INCREASED
THREAT OF LANDSLIDES IN WESTERN WASHINGTON...
Heavy precipitation over the past few days and weeks has
increased soil moisture to saturated levels across Western
Washington. Heavy rainfall is expected through Wednesday with
another 1 to 3 inches in the lowlands. This amount of rain will
put extra pressure on soil instability, leading to an increased
threat of landslides.
For more information about current conditions, visit
www.weather.gov/seattle, select Hydrology, and then scroll down
for the links to the landslide information pages.
For more information on landslides, visit the website for the
Washington State Department of Natural Resources landslide
geologic hazards at: http://bit.ly/2mtA3wn
Letter: Reasonable for government to require safety during COVID-19
Yes, we should have COVID-19 mandates. We have always required our children to be vaccinated for childhood diseases before they are allowed in schools to protect the other students. Why should the COVID-19 vaccine for adults and children be any different?
While it may sound reasonable that the government should not require any citizen to get an injection that they disagree with, that point of view may greatly affect the health of society as a whole.
It is like saying that the government does not have the right to pass traffic laws. I may not want to get a driver's license, wear a seat belt, stop at red lights, avoid driving while drinking alcohol or obey speed limits, but failure to do those things puts other people and myself at great risk. If I don't follow the rules, there are strict penalties that include steep fines or jail time if I cause an accident that harms another.
Why does the government that tries to reduce the number of COVID deaths by a vaccine mandate cause such a political uprising in this country? Yet, we are used to and encourage the government to pass laws that protect us from car accidents.
There should be penalties for those who refuse to get vaccinated without a legitimate reason. Hospitals should charge nonvaccinated COVID patients a high fee for not protecting themselves and other people they have been in contact with, because they will cause an unnecessary increased burden on the hospitals to care for these people.
