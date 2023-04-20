Letter: Reasons to vote against hospital tax Geraldine Douglas Apr 20, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As a Mount Vernon homeowner, I am getting ready to pay my property taxes at the end of April. Please look at your tax statement. The statement includes a levy for the hospital district.If the levy lid is lifted, you will be adding considerably more to your property taxes each year. Please consider the following reasons for voting no to this additional tax:1. This increase will also increase the rent for housing, and we already have issues with rents being unaffordable for so many.2. Seniors living in their own homes are struggling now with paying high property taxes.3. Apparently the hospital has money to expand and open new facility locations and hire staff. The statement for the tax does not even cite a specific need.4. The pandemic and inflation reduced the value of our dollars, so now is not the time to increase expenses even more.5. Do we need to lift the state’s levy lid so the hospital district can add a “regular" property tax levy in addition to the existing levy? Do we want to open that “Pandora’s Box”?I urge you to vote no on or before April 25.Geraldine DouglasMount Vernon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kim Jong-um Donald Trump Politics Republican Hal Pullin Fbi Impeachment Trial Kim Jong-un Department Of Justice Parade Gun Owner Politician Crime Criminal Law Left City Sept Weaponry Policy Manufacturer Firearm The Economy Finance Revenue Services Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Two charged with murder in death of La Conner man La Conner passes moratorium on adult businesses Court Report Former Tulip Town owner writes book on history of the farm Get to Know: Estevan Vivanco Tweets by goskagit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.