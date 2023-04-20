As a Mount Vernon homeowner, I am getting ready to pay my property taxes at the end of April. Please look at your tax statement. The statement includes a levy for the hospital district.

If the levy lid is lifted, you will be adding considerably more to your property taxes each year. Please consider the following reasons for voting no to this additional tax:

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.