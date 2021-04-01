I love analogies. They come to mind as I teach in order to relay understanding, and they come to mind personally as I read aesthetically and as I read to understand objectively. Seismic shifts happen in the natural world as well as in human society. I label educational changes 2020-21 as seismic shifts or small earthquakes. Fortunately, and very slowly the cracks are closing, shifts become adaptations, and the rebuilding has begun.
I am a middle school teacher in one school. Shift one, school closes. Shift two is large, learn how to effectively and continuously teach and engage with online tools and distributions. Shift three, bring the students back, small groups, little by little, and safely. Shift four, adults and students adjust to dramatic two- and three-dimensional hybrid presentations. Classroom changes include small desks 6 feet apart, small class size with very little interactions, and most important, masks to protect but uncomfortably masks that can disguise feelings, speech and identities inside and out. Shift five, students come back four to five days per week, new schedule, small recess and social play, and extracurriculars are encouraged. Shift six, vaccinations open up for all educators and school employees.
Like any natural or human shift, they have been difficult at first, but powerful learning, adjustments and patience have occurred. As a village, town, county, state or school campus, the key to success is working together. It takes a village to get to safety, then the logistics and reorganization of a foundational system slowly can restore itself.
At this one school — our village — all employees, parents, students and community members have worked seamlessly to take educated risks filling large cracks and shifts first. Over time with more expert advice, the ancillary cracks are repairing and moving toward a strong foundation of quality education again.
Patricia Hayes
Mount Vernon
