As we were singing "Joy to the World" in church Sunday morning, I was struck by the thought that I first sang this song 70 years ago in elementary school. At Christmas time, the children in my public school not only sang Christian Christmas carols, they performed in Christmas plays. One year my younger sister was Mary in the Nativity scene.
It was a much different time then. The adults in the community had lived through the Great Depression and had pulled together to defeat the Axis powers of Germany, Japan and Italy in the second World War. They were later to be called the Greatest Generation, and they were proud to be Americans, no hyphens, just Americans.
They proudly removed their hats and sang the National Anthem at events. Songs such as "America the Beautiful" and "God Bless America" were sung frequently with conviction. We said the Pledge of Allegiance each morning in school and were occasionally reminded of fathers, uncles, neighbors and friends that had fought and died to keep us free.
My, how things have changed in just one lifetime. Today, God has been kicked out of our schools, and children need safe spaces to ponder such things as which restroom to use.
We have been divided into tribes. Unpopular opinion is shouted down and sometimes met with violence. Lawmakers make laws and then actively work to make sure laws aren’t enforced. The removal of a duly elected president for crimes to-be-determined is sought before he even takes office.
We spend three-quarters of a trillion dollars a year protecting ourselves from other countries, but our most destructive enemies are within. The alarm bells are deafening. Let’s wake up and make American citizens great again.
Roger Barber
Mount Vernon
