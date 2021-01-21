Sunday's Opinion page contained an article referencing the 1966 fair housing march that Martin Luther King led in Chicago's Marquette Park.
I remember it clearly because I was in it. We walked along the street to a real estate company in the all-white neighborhood to protest the discrimination that African-Americans faced when trying to buy or rent housing. The practice of "red-lining" by banks and Realtors kept blacks in their blighted housing by making it difficult and expensive to get mortgages and by withholding information about available properties. Homeowners had housing compacts to discourage owners from selling directly to Blacks.
This all struck me as being terribly unfair and un-American, so I joined with others to try to bring about needed changes. One of the ways was through marches to get publicity about the issues and to pressure businesses and civic leaders to act on them. We were instructed at the beginning of the march to stay in line and to ignore the taunts or accusations of onlookers, and so we did.
The crowd along the sidewalks grew as we marched, and rocks, cans and garbage came sailing our way. Behind the onlookers, a small band of neo-Nazis strutted around. Then we heard Dr. King had been bloodied by a rock. It was then that I noticed smoke coming from the parking lot where our cars and the buses were parked. We later learned that several had been torched. Someone began to sing "We Shall Overcome," and we all joined in. The verse stating that "We are not afraid" had a significance that it never had when I was singing it around a campfire.
When Congress passed the Fair Housing Act in 1968 and L.B.J. signed it, I was proud that I was a participant in the movement that brought it about.
Larry W. Edwards
Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.