The recreational sports fishing community needs to wake up and take a stand.
Our current governor and elected officials have no intention of letting the recreational sport fishers continue to fish in Washington waters. We keep losing seasons and opportunity based on politics and not science.
Under current management it’s going to get worse. That means we need to do a few things.
First, vote out the current leadership. Personally, I like Loren Culp for governor, who offers common sense, upholds the law and will fight for what’s right and not play politics.
Second, support Fish Northwest, which is a group of outdoor enthusiasts that wants to hold the state accountable for the lies and cover-ups they have been ramming down the public’s throats.
We can fix this, stand up, vote and get involved. You have everything to lose if you don’t.
Kelly Hawley
Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.