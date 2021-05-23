It is encouraging news for our environment that the Legislature passed and the governor signed SB 5022, promoting bans on some plastic items and placing restrictions on others. (“New law expected to have widespread effect,” Skagit Valley Herald, May 18)
The most positive aspect of the new law is the burden it places on companies that produce and sell plastic items, rather than on consumers to deal with the ever-growing plastic waste.
However, as the recently broadcast PBS Frontline/NPR documentary “Plastic Wars” shows, the focus remains fixated on only the recycle part of “reduce, reuse, recycle.” This is a return to the public relations strategy the plastics industry found so successful in the 1980s and 1990s — divert public attention away from limiting plastic production and toward the myth that it can be recycled. As the documentary reveals, much of our “recycled” plastic waste simply ends up in landfills in places like Indonesia.
The industry knew then and knows now that recycling is not a lasting solution. But the oil industry is counting on revenue from plastics (produced from crude oil) to offset losses from other oil products resulting from reduced demand due to climate change.
As consumers, trying to reduce our personal use of plastics can be quite challenging. The vast multitude of consumer products — even “healthy” and “organic” ones at environment-friendly stores — are packaged in plastic. We must demand that retailers source more products for sale in bulk or in reusable, nonplastic containers.
The public and local news media must also hold local elected officials accountable for ensuring that plastic waste is, in fact, being recycled for reuse and not going to landfills. The public must not be again suckered into believing the industry hype that recycling is the answer.
Ted Maloney
Mount Vernon
