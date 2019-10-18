The Anacortes School District faces significant challenges in the next few years. Selecting and hiring a top-tier replacement for Superintendent Mark Wenzel is certainly chief among them.
Working with the state Legislature to find solutions to post-McCleary decision funding shortfalls for districts like Anacortes is another. But maybe the most important issue is finding ways to help students, particularly those in vulnerable circumstances, cope with the many stressors in their daily lives.
My friend and colleague, Marilyn Hanesworth, is someone with the education, experience and passion we need on the School Board to meet these challenges. For the past four years, she has served on the board with distinction.
She helped craft the 2017-2022 ASD Strategic Plan that, among other things, formally recognizes the importance of social and emotional growth for all students. Working with Marilyn on Career Day and other school projects/issues, I have come to know her as a hard worker, a great listener and a person who cares deeply about all of our students and their success in life.
I strongly urge a vote for Marilyn Hanesworth, ASD school board, Position 3.
Wayne Huseby
Anacortes
