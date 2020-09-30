I wish we had a Referendum 90 when I was in school in the 1950s. Maybe the girls who were expelled in shame wouldn’t have gotten pregnant in the first place. They would have been taught that they had the power to say no and would have known about birth control.
Maybe three of my classmates, who were being sexually abused by family members and were unable to talk about it until they were middle aged, would have the knowledge that it wasn’t their fault and the words to stop it from happening. Maybe my gay friend would have been taught that we’re not all the same, and he was just fine the way he was.
We should not fear our children having an age-appropriate sexual health education. Knowledge is power. Vote to approve Referendum 90.
Bonnie Patterson
Mount Vernon
