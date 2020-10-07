Coming of age in the 1950s, my only access to sex education was comparing information (little of which was accurate), with my girlfriends. "Health" or "Hygiene" classes presented so few facts, we only became confused and found more unanswered than answered questions.
Today's children, through Referendum 90, now have the opportunity to receive together the same age-appropriate information.
Factual and scientific information is what is needed to keep our children safe and correctly informed.
This is not a religious issue, nor is it a moral issue.
Parents opposed to their children attending Referendum 90 classes have every right to opt out.
I fully support Referendum 90, and I urge you to vote yes.
Sara B. Governale
Mount Vernon
